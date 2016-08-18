Aug 18 Sportsmans Warehouse Holdings Inc
* Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc announces second
quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.20
* Q2 sales $189.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $182.4 million
* Q2 same store sales rose 2.9 percent
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees Q3 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.23 to $0.26
* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $0.71 to $0.77
* Sees Q3 2016 sales $212 million to $217 million
* Sees FY 2016 sales $780 million to $790 million
* Q2 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.20
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.26, revenue view $216.1
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: