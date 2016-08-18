BRIEF-Royal Bank Of Canada announces share repurchase program as part of its normal course issuer bid
* Royal Bank Of Canada announces specific share repurchase program as part of its normal course issuer bid
Aug 18 Synovus Financial Corp
* Synovus to acquire entaire global companies, inc.
* Under terms of agreement, synovus will acquire entaire for an up-front payment of $30 million in common stock and cash
* Synovus financial corp says deal projected immediate accretion to eps, roe, and roa, with minimal dilution to tangible book value per share
* Deal includes additional payments to entaire's stockholders over next three to five years based on entaire's earnings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, Jan 27 The largest shareholder in Oi SA will oppose any alternate reorganization plan that does not come from within the debt-laden Brazilian phone carrier, which is struggling to emerge from bankruptcy protection.
Jan 27 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday: