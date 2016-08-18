Aug 18 Cutera Inc

* announces management changes

* Cutera inc says resignation of kevin connors as president, chief executive officer and member of company's board of directors effective immediately

* Cutera inc says ron santilli, company's executive vice president and chief financial officer, has been named interim chief executive officer

* Cutera inc says board has formed a transition committee that will undertake a national search for a permanent president and chief executive officer