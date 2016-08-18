Aug 18 Seaspine Holdings Corp

* Seaspine signs definitive agreement to acquire expandable interbody platform technologies

* Says transaction does not affect seaspine's previously communicated 2016 revenue guidance

* Seaspine holdings says expects to pay in 2016 up to $1.7 million for acquisition considerations, transaction costs and transition services fees

* Acquisition terms include an upfront cash payment, issuance of common stock upon achievement of a near-term regulatory milestone

* Acquisition terms also include longer-term commercially-based milestone payments, as well as future revenue-based royalties Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: