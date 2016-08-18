Aug 18 Cninsure Inc -

* CNinsure reports second quarter and first half 2016 unaudited financial results

* Q2 revenue RMB 850.9 million

* Basic and diluted net income per ADS were RMB0.53 (US$0.08) and RMB0.51 (US$0.08) for Q2 of 2016

* Sees Q3 2016 revenue up about 40 percent

* Total net revenues were RMB1,066.1 million (US$160.4 million) for Q2 of 2016, representing an increase of 58.6% from RMB672.1 million

