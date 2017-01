Aug 18 Chinacache International Holdings Ltd

* Announces second quarter 2016 financial results

* Sees FY 2016 revenue RMB 1.04 billion to RMB 1.1 billion

* Qtrly net revenues were RMB261.5 million ($39.3 million), compared with RMB353.3 million in corresponding period in 2015

* Qtrly net loss per basic and diluted ADS for Q2 2016 was RMB 4.31 ($0.65)

* Non-GAAP net loss per basic and diluted ADS for Q2 2016 was RMB 3.62 ($0.55) each Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: