Aug 19 Hibbett Sports Inc

* Q2 earnings per share $0.29

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 sales $206.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $209 million

* Q2 same store sales rose 0.8 percent

* Company updates annual guidance

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $2.93 to $3.02

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.98 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY 2017 merchandise margin seen to be flat to slightly positive versus previously reported expectation of relatively flat versus prior year

* Previous fiscal 2017 outlook for earnings per diluted share was $2.90 to $3.04