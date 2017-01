Aug 19 Foot Locker Inc :

* Foot Locker, Inc. Reports 2016 second quarter results

* Q2 same store sales rose 4.7 percent

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.90 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Foot locker inc says excluding effect of foreign currency fluctuations, total sales for q2 increased 5.4 percent

* At July 30, 2016, company's merchandise inventories were $1,339 million, 1.7 percent higher than at end of q2 last year

* Q2 sales $ 1.78 billion versus $1.7 billion last year

* Q2 revenue view $1.76 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: