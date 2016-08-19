Aug 19 Deere & Co

* Q3 earnings per share $1.55

* Announces third Quarter earnings of $489 million

* Q3 sales $6.724 billion versus I/B/E/S view $6.09 billion

* Full-year 2016 earnings forecast increased to $1.35 billion

* Agriculture & turf. Sales fell 11 percent for quarter

* Company equipment sales are projected to decrease about 10 percent for fiscal 2016

* Deere's worldwide sales of agriculture and turf equipment are forecast to decrease by about 8 percent for fiscal-year 2016

* Construction and forestry sales decreased 24 percent for quarter

* Deere's worldwide sales of construction and forestry equipment are forecast to be down about 18 percent for 2016

* "continuing to focus on ways to make our operations more efficient and achieve further structural cost reductions"

* Agriculture & turf full-year 2016 industry sales in eu28 are forecast to be flat to down 5 percent

* Industry sales of turf and utility equipment in U.S. And Canada are expected to be flat to up 5 percent for 2016

* In South America, industry sales of tractors and combines are projected to be down 15 percent to 20 percent

* In forestry, 2016 global industry sales are expected to be down 5 percent to 10 percent from last year's strong levels.

* Agriculture & turf Asian sales are projected to be flat to down slightly, due in part to weakness in China in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: