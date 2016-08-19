Fitbit cuts fourth-quarter revenue estimate, slashes workforce
Jan 30 Wearable fitness device maker Fitbit Inc lowered its fourth-quarter revenue estimate on Monday and said it would cut about 6 percent of its workforce.
Aug 19 JDA Software Group
* JDA announces $570 million equity investment from Blackstone and New Mountain Capital
* JDA Software Group says new equity investment will have no cash interest costs for JDA and will be used to retire existing debt
* JDA Software Group says new equity investment will reduce JDA'S interest expense by $70 million per year.
* JDA Software Group says remaining debt will have no operating covenants and first maturity will not be until end of 2023
* JDA Software Group Says NMC will be investing in equity alongside blackstone, and will remain as company's majority shareholder post-investment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BERLIN, Jan 30 Germany fears that President Donald Trump's order to restrict people from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States as well as threats to impose import tariffs could reverse stock market gains, a senior official said on Monday.
Jan 30 Activist investor JCP Investment Management said it would nominate three members to Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc's board of directors.