Aug 19 Gordmans Stores Inc :

* Gordmans stores, inc. Announces second quarter 2016 results

* Sees q3 loss per share $0.24 to $0.29

* Q2 same store sales fell 11.1 percent

* Q2 gaap loss per share $0.31

* Sees q3 2016 sales $142 million to $147 million

* Q2 revenue $132.1 million

* Sees q3 comparable store sales decrease on an owned plus licensed basis in range of 7% to 10%

* Company expects q3 gross profit margin to be comparable to last year