BRIEF-Hudson Bay Capital Management, L.P. reports 6.94 percent passive stake in Stellar Acquisition III Inc as of Dec 31, 2016
Jan 30 Source: Hudson Bay Capital Management, L.P.
Aug 19 Gordmans Stores Inc :
* Gordmans stores, inc. Announces second quarter 2016 results
* Sees q3 loss per share $0.24 to $0.29
* Q2 same store sales fell 11.1 percent
* Q2 gaap loss per share $0.31
* Sees q3 2016 sales $142 million to $147 million
* Q2 revenue $132.1 million
* Sees q3 comparable store sales decrease on an owned plus licensed basis in range of 7% to 10%
* Company expects q3 gross profit margin to be comparable to last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 30 Source: Hudson Bay Capital Management, L.P.
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 30 The state of Washington will challenge U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order banning immigration from some Muslim-majority states in federal court, Attorney General Bob Ferguson said on Monday.
Jan 30 Goldman Sachs Group Inc Chief Executive Lloyd Blankfein became the first major Wall Street leader to speak out against President Donald Trump's order to halt arrivals from several Muslim-majority countries.