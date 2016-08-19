Aug 19 Tuesday Morning Corp

* Q4 loss per share $0.09

* Q4 sales $222.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $228.5 million

* Q4 same store sales rose 6 percent

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Quarterly comparable store sales increased 6.0 percent

* Company currently expects to invest capital of about $40 million to $45 million in fiscal 2017

* Inventories at end of Q4 of fiscal 2016 were $242.3 million compared to $210.0 million at end of Q4 of fiscal 2015

* Currently expects to invest capital of about $40 million to $45 million in fiscal 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: