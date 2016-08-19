Aug 19 Viewray Inc
* Viewray announces $13.75 million private placement
* Under terms of agreement,private placement consisted of
4.6 million units
* Financing is being led by certain of existing investors,
including Orbimed Advisors, LLC; Xeraya Capital; and Kearny
Venture Partners
* Proceeds from private placement to be used to support
commercialization of Mridian System, for research and
development related to continued product dvpt activities
* On track to submit for FDA clearance and CE mark for
Mridian Linear Accelerator (linac) technology in second half of
this year
