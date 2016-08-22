Aug 22 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc
:
* Valeant pharmaceuticals appoints Paul S. Herendeen as
executive vice president, finance and chief financial officer
* Herendeen will take over role of chief financial officer
from Robert L. Rosiello effective immediately
* Prior to joining Valeant, Herendeen served as executive
vice president and chief financial officer of Zoetis Inc. For
two years
* Rosiello will assume responsibility for corporate
development and strategy and continues as evp and an executive
committee member
