Pfizer hires JPMorgan to weigh sale of some drugs - Bloomberg
Feb 2 Pfizer Inc is exploring sale of a group of treatments in cardiology, urology and primary care, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Aug 22 Pfizer Inc
* Pfizer to acquire Medivation
* Medivation agrees to transaction valued at $81.50 per Medivation share in cash, for a total enterprise value of approximately $14 billion
* Does not expect transaction to impact its current 2016 financial guidance.
* Says Pfizer expects to finance transaction with existing cash
* Proposed acquisition of medivation is expected to immediately accelerate revenue growth and drive overall earnings growth potential for Pfizer
* Deal expected to be immediately accretive to Pfizer's adjusted diluted EPS upon closing, about $0.05 accretive in first full year
* Unit of Pfizer will commence a cash tender offer to purchase all of outstanding shares of medivation common stock for $81.50 per share
* Says expects to complete acquisition in third or fourth-quarter 2016
* Pfizer's financial advisors for transaction were Guggenheim Securities and Centerview Partners
* J.P. Morgan Securities and Evercore served as Medivation's financial advisors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
