Aug 22 CST Brands Inc

* Announces merger agreement with Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc in a $4.4 billion cash merger transaction

* Deal for $48.53 per share in cash

* Couche-Tard expects to finance transaction with available cash, its existing credit facilities and a new term loan

* Upon completion of transaction, Circle K will establish a new business unit in san antonio with attached shared services operations

* Transaction is currently expected to close early calendar year 2017