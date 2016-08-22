Aug 22 CST Brands Inc
* Announces merger agreement with Alimentation Couche-Tard
Inc in a $4.4 billion cash merger transaction
* Deal for $48.53 per share in cash
* Couche-Tard expects to finance transaction with available
cash, its existing credit facilities and a new term loan
* Upon completion of transaction, Circle K will establish a
new business unit in san antonio with attached shared services
operations
* Transaction is currently expected to close early calendar
year 2017
