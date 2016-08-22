Aug 22 Alimentation Couche-Tard

* Couche-Tard announces definitive merger agreement with CST Brands, Inc.

* Couche-Tard Inc - Couche-Tard intends to use proceeds from sale to repay part of its credit facilities

* Couche-Tard-Entered into deal with Parkland Fuel Corp to which it would sell certain Canadian assets of CST after merger for approximately US$ 750 million

* Couche-Tard Inc - upon completion of deal, co would establish a new business unit in San Antonio with attached shared services operations