Aug 22 Perma-fix Environmental Services Inc :

* Fix reports financial results and provides business update for the second quarter of 2016

* Q2 loss per share $0.71

* Q2 revenue $14.8 million versus $16.4 million

* Says failed to meet its quarterly fixed charge coverage ratio in q2 of 2016

* Fix - failure primarily due to delays in receipt of certain waste shipment which have been rescheduled for later this year

* Says expects to receive a waiver from its lender for this non-compliance

* Sees adjusted ebitda for full year should be approximately of $3 to $4 million

* Fix says would be required to reclassify long-term portion of its bank debt, in amount of approximately $9.4 million as of june 30, 2016

* Anticipate improvement in revenue and cash flow in second half of 2016

* Fix environmental - "expect our lender to waive our failure to meet our quarterly fixed charge coverage ratio for q2 of 2016"