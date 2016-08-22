Aug 22 Office Depot :
* Announces retirement of CEO Roland Smith in 2017 and
executive reorganization to align with its three-year strategic
plan
* It is expected Smith will remain chairman of board
* Smith will continue to serve as CEO until a successor is
named, which is expected by end of Q1 2017
* Board of directors will evaluate, with assistance of an
executive search firm, both internal and external candidates for
CEO
* Reorganizing its executive committee to better align with
three-year strategic plan unveiled by company earlier this
month.
* Consolidating retail, contract, ecommerce and marketing
operations
* Also named Rob Koch to newly-created position of executive
vice president, business development
