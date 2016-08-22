Aug 22 Office Depot :

* Announces retirement of CEO Roland Smith in 2017 and executive reorganization to align with its three-year strategic plan

* It is expected Smith will remain chairman of board

* Smith will continue to serve as CEO until a successor is named, which is expected by end of Q1 2017

* Board of directors will evaluate, with assistance of an executive search firm, both internal and external candidates for CEO

* Reorganizing its executive committee to better align with three-year strategic plan unveiled by company earlier this month.

* Consolidating retail, contract, ecommerce and marketing operations

