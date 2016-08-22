Aug 22 China Lending Corporation :

* Month financial results

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $32.7 million to $34.1 million

* Announces 2016 guidance: expects over 16% and 20% increase in revenue and net income, respectively, as compared to 2015

* Expects to generate net income of between $16.9 million and $17.5 million in 2016, or an increase of 20% to 25%. As compared to 2015

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.31