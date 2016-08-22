BRIEF-Ingersoll-Rand Q4 adjusted profit $0.84/shr from cont ops
* Ingersoll rand reports fourth-quarter and record annual 2016 results
Aug 22 Toscana Energy Income Corp :
* Toscana Energy completes review of its credit facilities
* Says currently has $39.5 million drawn on its credit facilities
* Expects to be reduced to approximately $27 million following completion of sale of its non-operated oil and natural gas assets
* Agreed to certain amendments to its credit facilities which have been reduced from $48 million to $43 million
* Next review of credit facilities scheduled to occur on October 1, 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ingersoll rand reports fourth-quarter and record annual 2016 results
* Dominion Diamond Corporation recalculates ownership interests in buffer zone at Ekati diamond mine
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S