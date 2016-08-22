Aug 22 Toscana Energy Income Corp :

* Toscana Energy completes review of its credit facilities

* Says currently has $39.5 million drawn on its credit facilities

* Expects to be reduced to approximately $27 million following completion of sale of its non-operated oil and natural gas assets

* Agreed to certain amendments to its credit facilities which have been reduced from $48 million to $43 million

* Next review of credit facilities scheduled to occur on October 1, 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: