Aug 22 Visionchina Media Inc :
* Visionchina Media provides further update on sale of
Subway Mobile TV advertising business
* Says unit entered into new equity transfer agreement, new
profit compensation agreement with Ledman Optoelectronic Co. Ltd
* Deal for an aggregate consideration of RMB382.2 million
* Visionchina media inc says upon closing of new
transaction, Ledman will pay an installment of rmb321.2 million
in cash to Visionchina Media Group
* Says unit to sell 49% equity interests in Visionchina New
Culture Media Co., Ltd
* Says "we remain open in future to sell remaining 51% of
our equity position in new culture"
