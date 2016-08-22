Aug 22 Visionchina Media Inc :

* Visionchina Media provides further update on sale of Subway Mobile TV advertising business

* Says unit entered into new equity transfer agreement, new profit compensation agreement with Ledman Optoelectronic Co. Ltd

* Deal for an aggregate consideration of RMB382.2 million

* Visionchina media inc says upon closing of new transaction, Ledman will pay an installment of rmb321.2 million in cash to Visionchina Media Group

* Says unit to sell 49% equity interests in Visionchina New Culture Media Co., Ltd

* Says "we remain open in future to sell remaining 51% of our equity position in new culture"