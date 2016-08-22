BRIEF-Ingersoll-Rand Q4 adjusted profit $0.84/shr from cont ops
* Ingersoll rand reports fourth-quarter and record annual 2016 results
Aug 22 Anfield Gold Corp :
* Says non-brokered private placement of up to 22.2 million common shares in capital of anfield at a price of cdn $1.35 per share
* Net proceeds of private placement will be used for costs associated with development of anfield's coringa gold project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dominion Diamond Corporation recalculates ownership interests in buffer zone at Ekati diamond mine
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S