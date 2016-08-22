Aug 22 Crown Castle International Corp :

* Crown Castle announces proposed offering of senior notes

* Commencing a public offering of senior notes due 2021

* Crown Castle International Corp says it is commencing a public offering of senior notes due 2021

* To use net proceeds from offering, to repay in full 2.381% senior secured notes due 2017 issued by cc holdings GS V LLC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: