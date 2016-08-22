BRIEF-Cigna says has made no determination about Anthem merger extension
* Cigna - made no determination with respect to Anthem's notice seeking to extend termination date, including whether Cigna will seek to terminate merger agreement
Aug 22 Shogun Capital Corp:
* Shogun Capital Corp and International Cannabis Corp announce terms and increase of previously announced brokered private placement to $13 mln
* ICC will issue up to 32.5 million subscription receipts at a price of CDN$0.40 per subscription receipt
* Cyren cloud security 4.0, co's newly-integrated internet security platform, will be available March 2017
* Take-Two Interactive Software acquires Mobile Game Developer Social Point