UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb. 1
Feb 1 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 34 points higher at 7,134 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.5 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Aug 22 First Mining Finance Corp:
* First Mining Finance enters into sales agreement with brs ventures for three Mexican silver assets
* First mining will sell its 100 pct interest in properties for a total of six million shares of BRS on a post-split basis
* First Mining will own 7.2 pct of issued and outstanding shares of BRS Ventures Ltd
* BRS is planning to change its name to Silver One Resources Inc
* Co to sell all shares of Minera Terra Plata S.A. De C.V. which owns Penasco Quemado, La Frazada and Pluton Properties in Mexico Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* GE to sell shares in Hyundai Card Co. to Hyundai Commercial, Affinity Equity Partners and other investors
SEOUL, Feb 1 Hyundai Commercial Inc on Wednesday said it has decided to buy part of General Electric Co's (GE) stake in South Korean credit card firm Hyundai Card Co Ltd for 298 billion won ($258 million).