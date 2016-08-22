BRIEF-Take-Two Interactive to buy Mobile Game Developer Social Point for $250 mln
* Take-Two Interactive Software acquires Mobile Game Developer Social Point
Aug 22 Aercap Holdings Nv
* Authorizes share repurchase program of $250 million
* New buyback program is in addition to $250 million share repurchase program announced on May 31, 2016
* Board of directors has authorized a new $250 million share repurchase program, which will run through December 31, 2016
* Share buyback program will be funded using company's cash on hand and cash generated from operations
* Denison announces C$43.5 million financing arrangement with Anglo Pacific Group Plc
* Lumos Networks closes on the acquisition of DC74 data centers