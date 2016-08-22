BRIEF-Take-Two Interactive to buy Mobile Game Developer Social Point for $250 mln
* Take-Two Interactive Software acquires Mobile Game Developer Social Point
Aug 22 Adm Tronics Unlimited Inc
* Adm tronics reports first quarter of fiscal year 2017 results, revenues increase 31%
* Q1 earnings per share $0.01
* Q1 revenue rose 31 percent to $1.377 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Denison announces C$43.5 million financing arrangement with Anglo Pacific Group Plc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Lumos Networks closes on the acquisition of DC74 data centers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: