BRIEF-Take-Two Interactive to buy Mobile Game Developer Social Point for $250 mln
* Take-Two Interactive Software acquires Mobile Game Developer Social Point
Aug 22 CommerceHub Inc :
* CommerceHub announces second quarter 2016 financial results
* Qtrly revenue for Q2 of 2016 was $23.1 million, up 16%
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.10
* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.06
* Total customer count at June 30, 2016 was 9,726, up from 9,191 at June 30, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Take-Two Interactive Software acquires Mobile Game Developer Social Point
* Denison announces C$43.5 million financing arrangement with Anglo Pacific Group Plc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Lumos Networks closes on the acquisition of DC74 data centers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: