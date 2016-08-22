Aug 22 CommerceHub Inc :

* CommerceHub announces second quarter 2016 financial results

* Qtrly revenue for Q2 of 2016 was $23.1 million, up 16%

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.10

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.06

* Total customer count at June 30, 2016 was 9,726, up from 9,191 at June 30, 2015