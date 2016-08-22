BRIEF-Take-Two Interactive to buy Mobile Game Developer Social Point for $250 mln
* Take-Two Interactive Software acquires Mobile Game Developer Social Point
Aug 22 Cosi Inc :
* Cosi, Inc. Announces leadership changes
* Board of directors has terminated RJ Dourney as chief executive officer & president, effective immediately
* Cosi Inc says chief financial officer, Miguel Rossy-Donovan, submitted his resignation effective september 23, 2016
* Patrick Bennett, a member of board of directors, will serve as interim chief executive & president
* Donovan submitted his resignation to accept position of CFO at another company
* Company and board of directors has begun search to replace its CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Take-Two Interactive Software acquires Mobile Game Developer Social Point
* Denison announces C$43.5 million financing arrangement with Anglo Pacific Group Plc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Lumos Networks closes on the acquisition of DC74 data centers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: