Aug 22 Cosi Inc :

* Cosi, Inc. Announces leadership changes

* Board of directors has terminated RJ Dourney as chief executive officer & president, effective immediately

* Cosi Inc says chief financial officer, Miguel Rossy-Donovan, submitted his resignation effective september 23, 2016

* Patrick Bennett, a member of board of directors, will serve as interim chief executive & president

* Donovan submitted his resignation to accept position of CFO at another company

* Company and board of directors has begun search to replace its CFO