BRIEF-First Global Data says signs MOU to deploy services in Bangladesh
* Says first global signs mou to deploy services in bangladesh
Aug 22 Progressive Corp
* Progressive announces public offering of $500 million of senior notes
* Pricing of $500 million aggregate principal amount of its 2.45 percent senior notes due 2027 in an underwritten public offering
* Notes were priced at 99.965 percent of par Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says first global signs mou to deploy services in bangladesh
* Says subsidiary turner wins $1.5 billion project in new york
* M.D.C. Holdings announces 2016 fourth quarter and full year results