BRIEF-Standard Chartered appoints Tracey Mcdermott as group head corporate, public and regulatory affairs
* Says has appointed Tracey Mcdermott to group's management team as group head corporate, public and regulatory affairs
Aug 23 Toll Brothers Inc :
* Toll brothers reports FY 2016 3rd quarter and 9 month results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.61
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 revenue $1.27 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.25 billion
* Sees FY 2016 revenue up about 19 percent
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $4.96 billion to $5.27 billion
* In FY 2016's q4, we expect to deliver between 2,025 and 2,325 homes at an average price of between $815,000 and $835,000
* Expects to end FY 2016 with between 305 and 315 selling communities
* Q3 end backlog was $4.37 billion
* Says previous guidance on deliveries for full FY 2016 narrowed to between 5,900 and 6,200 homes at an average price of between $840,000 and $850,000 per home Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Jacobs Engineering Group Inc -220-person business has been acquired from Amec Foster Wheeler, which has owned Aquenta, since 2010
DUBAI, Jan 29 Emirates airline has changed pilot and flight attendant rosters on flights to the United States following the sudden U.S. travel ban on seven Muslim-majority countries, highlighting the challenges facing airlines to deal with the new rules.