BRIEF-Standard Chartered appoints Tracey Mcdermott as group head corporate, public and regulatory affairs
* Says has appointed Tracey Mcdermott to group's management team as group head corporate, public and regulatory affairs
Aug 23 China Online Education Group
* Announces second quarter 2016 results
* Sees Q3 2016 revenue RMB 116 million to RMB 121 million
* Q2 net revenues were $14.6 million
* Q2 net loss per ads was $3.31
* Non-Gaap basic and diluted net loss per ADS for q2 of 2016 was RMB 18.40 or US $2.77
* Jacobs Engineering Group Inc -220-person business has been acquired from Amec Foster Wheeler, which has owned Aquenta, since 2010
DUBAI, Jan 29 Emirates airline has changed pilot and flight attendant rosters on flights to the United States following the sudden U.S. travel ban on seven Muslim-majority countries, highlighting the challenges facing airlines to deal with the new rules.