BRIEF-Standard Chartered appoints Tracey Mcdermott as group head corporate, public and regulatory affairs
* Says has appointed Tracey Mcdermott to group's management team as group head corporate, public and regulatory affairs
Aug 23 Sinovac Biotech Ltd:
* Sinovac reports unaudited second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 loss per share $0.17
* Q2 non-GAAP loss per share $0.15 from continuing operations
* Q2 sales $1.4 million versus $18.5 million
* Will seek new commercial bank loans to finance commercialization of pipeline products
* "Expect that sales in our fiscal second half of year will be much stronger than first half"
* Expects that its current cash position will be able to support its operations for next 12 months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Jacobs Engineering Group Inc -220-person business has been acquired from Amec Foster Wheeler, which has owned Aquenta, since 2010
DUBAI, Jan 29 Emirates airline has changed pilot and flight attendant rosters on flights to the United States following the sudden U.S. travel ban on seven Muslim-majority countries, highlighting the challenges facing airlines to deal with the new rules.