Aug 23 Sinovac Biotech Ltd:

* Sinovac reports unaudited second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 loss per share $0.17

* Q2 non-GAAP loss per share $0.15 from continuing operations

* Q2 sales $1.4 million versus $18.5 million

* Will seek new commercial bank loans to finance commercialization of pipeline products

* "Expect that sales in our fiscal second half of year will be much stronger than first half"

* Expects that its current cash position will be able to support its operations for next 12 months