BRIEF-Standard Chartered appoints Tracey Mcdermott as group head corporate, public and regulatory affairs
* Says has appointed Tracey Mcdermott to group's management team as group head corporate, public and regulatory affairs
Aug 23 Yingli Green Energy Holding Co Ltd
* Yingli Green Energy reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 revenue RMB 2.524 billion versus RMB 2.351 billion
* Yingli Green Energy Holding Co Ltd sees PV module shipments to be in estimated range of 300mw to 400mw for quarter ending September 30, 2016
* Yingli Green Energy Holding Co Ltd sees gross margin in third quarter of 2016 to be in estimated range of 12.5 pct to 14 pct
* Qtrly earnings per ADS $0.60
* Qtrly total net revenue $379.8 million
* Qtrly adjusted income per ADS $0.9
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.35, revenue view $408.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly total photovoltaic module shipments were 662.0mw, compared to 508.1mw in Q1 of 2016.
* Not reached any agreement with holders of medium-term notes
* Continues to discuss with different funding sources about alternative financing plans Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says has appointed Tracey Mcdermott to group's management team as group head corporate, public and regulatory affairs
* Jacobs Engineering Group Inc -220-person business has been acquired from Amec Foster Wheeler, which has owned Aquenta, since 2010
DUBAI, Jan 29 Emirates airline has changed pilot and flight attendant rosters on flights to the United States following the sudden U.S. travel ban on seven Muslim-majority countries, highlighting the challenges facing airlines to deal with the new rules.