* Reports better-than-expected second quarter results

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.57 from continuing operations

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.56 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q3 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.43 to $0.47

* Qtrly enterprise revenue $8,533 million versus $8,528 million last year

* Sees Q3 enterprise revenue in range of $8.8 billion to $8.9 billion

* Best Buy Co Inc sees Q3 international revenue change of flat to down 5 percent

* Sees Q3 enterprise and domestic comparable sales of approximately 1 pct

* Qtrly enterprise comparable sales up 0.8 percent

* Beginning in January FY17, company will no longer issue an interim holiday press release

* Will no longer issue an interim holiday press release due to increasing significance of month of Jan to co's overall Q4 results

Reaffirming expectation of approximately flat revenue for FY and raising our full year non-GAAP operating income outlook