BRIEF-Standard Chartered appoints Tracey Mcdermott as group head corporate, public and regulatory affairs
* Says has appointed Tracey Mcdermott to group's management team as group head corporate, public and regulatory affairs
Aug 23 Trina Solar Ltd
* Trina Solar announces second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 revenue $961.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $866.6 million
* Expects to ship between 1.55 gw and 1.65 gw of pv module in Q3
* Reiterates its 2016 guidance of 6.30 gw to 6.55 gw, of which 220 mw to 260 mw will be shipped to company's downstream projects
* Reiterates its 2016 guidance of global solar power project connections at between 400 mw and 500 mw
* Qtrly earnings per ADS $0.42
* Qtrly gross margin was 18.3 pct, compared with 17.1 pct in Q1 of 2016
* Says module shipments during quarter increased on a sequential and year-over-year basis to 1.66 gw
* Qtrly total module shipments were 1,658.3 mw
* Deal to be acquired by an investor consortium is currently expected to close during Q1 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Jacobs Engineering Group Inc -220-person business has been acquired from Amec Foster Wheeler, which has owned Aquenta, since 2010
DUBAI, Jan 29 Emirates airline has changed pilot and flight attendant rosters on flights to the United States following the sudden U.S. travel ban on seven Muslim-majority countries, highlighting the challenges facing airlines to deal with the new rules.