BRIEF-Standard Chartered appoints Tracey Mcdermott as group head corporate, public and regulatory affairs
* Says has appointed Tracey Mcdermott to group's management team as group head corporate, public and regulatory affairs
Aug 23 Seachange International Inc
* Seachange announces preliminary second quarter fiscal year 2017 results
* Sees Q2 2017 revenue about $18.3 million to $18.5 million
* Says anticipates ending Q2 of fiscal 2017 with total revenue of approximately $18.3 million to $18.5 million
* Says anticipates ending Q2 of fiscal 2017 with non-Gaap operating loss of approximately $0.19 to $0.23 per basic share
* Says revenue shortfall was due primarily to an increase in estimated time to complete active statements of work
* Says company's cash position as of July 31, 2016 was approximately $51 million, in line with prior expectations
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.11, revenue view $24.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says has appointed Tracey Mcdermott to group's management team as group head corporate, public and regulatory affairs
* Jacobs Engineering Group Inc -220-person business has been acquired from Amec Foster Wheeler, which has owned Aquenta, since 2010
DUBAI, Jan 29 Emirates airline has changed pilot and flight attendant rosters on flights to the United States following the sudden U.S. travel ban on seven Muslim-majority countries, highlighting the challenges facing airlines to deal with the new rules.