Aug 23 Lannett Company Inc :
* Lannett announces record net sales for fiscal 2016
fourth-quarter and full-year
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.73
* Q4 earnings per share $0.10
* Q4 sales $168.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $161.6 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.59 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Lannett Company Inc Sees fiscal 2017 capital expenditures
$55 million to $65 million
* Lannett Company Inc sees FY 2017 net sales to be between
$690 million and $700 million
* Lannett company inc sees fiscal 2017 gaap gross margin
percentage 50% to 51%
* Lannett Company Inc sees fiscal 2017 adjusted gross margin
percentage 55% to 56%
