BRIEF-Royal Bank Of Canada announces share repurchase program as part of its normal course issuer bid
* Royal Bank Of Canada announces specific share repurchase program as part of its normal course issuer bid
Aug 23 First Defiance Financial Corp
* First Defiance Financial Corp and Commercial Bancshares Inc announce definitive merger agreement
* First Defiance will acquire Commercial in a transaction valued at $51.00 per share
* Acquisition will add $301 million in deposits and $298 million in loans
* Commercial common shareholders to receive 1.1808 shares of First Defiance common stock or cash in amount of $51.00 per share
* Transaction, after one-time costs, is expected to be immediately accretive to earnings
* Total consideration for Commercial's common shares outstanding will consist of 80% First Defiance stock and 20% cash
* Aggregate transaction value of $63.0 million
* Aggregate transaction value includes additional cash payment of about $1.5 million to cancel outstanding stock options Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Royal Bank Of Canada announces specific share repurchase program as part of its normal course issuer bid
SAO PAULO, Jan 27 The largest shareholder in Oi SA will oppose any alternate reorganization plan that does not come from within the debt-laden Brazilian phone carrier, which is struggling to emerge from bankruptcy protection.
Jan 27 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday: