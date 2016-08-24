Aug 24 Pvh Corp

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.47

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $1.11

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue $1.93 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.94 billion

* Sees Q3 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share $2.35 to $2.40

* Sees fy 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share $6.55 to $6.65

* Sees fy 2016 GAAP earnings per share $7.50 to $7.60

* Sees q3 2016 GAAP earnings per share $2.30 to $2.35

* Revenue in 2016 is currently projected to increase about 2 percent on a GAAP basis

* Revenue in Tommy Hilfiger business for quarter increased 6 percent to $860 million on a GAAP basis (increased 7 percent on a constant currency basis)

* Revenue in Calvin Klein business for quarter increased 12 percent to $726 million on a GAAP basis

* Sees FY revenue for Calvin Klein business will increase approximately 5 percent on a GAAP basis

* PVH Corp says Q2 Calvin Klein North America revenue increased 11 percent to $398 million on a GAAP basis

* Quarterly Tommy Hilfiger North America revenue increased 3 percent to $407 million on a GAAP basis (also increased 3 percent on a constant currency basis)

* Sees FY revenue for Tommy Hilfiger business is currently projected to increase approximately 5 percent on both a GAAP and constant currency basis

* Says Q2 Calvin Klein international revenue increased 13 percent to $328 million on a GAAP basis compared to prior year period

* Quarterly Tommy Hilfiger North America comparable store sales declined 7 percent compared to prior year period

* revenue for Tommy Hilfiger business in Q3 projected to increase about 5 percent on a gaap basis (increase about 6 percent on a constant currency basis)

* Revenue for Calvin Klein business in Q3 is currently projected to increase approximately 6 percent on both a GAAP and constant currency basis

* Currently expects second half of 2016 will include an expense increase of about $40 million over prior year period related to marketing and advertising

* Q3 earnings per share view $2.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $2.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $7.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S