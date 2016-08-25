BRIEF-New Residential announces pricing of common stock offering
* New Residential announces pricing of public offering of common stock
Aug 25 Toronto-Dominion Bank
* TD Bank Group reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share c$1.27
* Q3 earnings per share C$1.24
* Toronto-Dominion Bank - qtrly common equity Tier 1 capital ratio on a Basel III fully phased-in basis was 10.4 pct, compared with 10.1 pct last quarter
* Q3 earnings per share view C$1.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly net interest income C$4.92 billion versus C$4.70 billion
* Qtrly provision for credit losses $556 million versus $437 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Emerson issues update regarding sale of Leroy-Somer and control techniques to Nidec Corp
