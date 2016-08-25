BRIEF-New Residential announces pricing of common stock offering
* New Residential announces pricing of public offering of common stock
Aug 25 Tiffany & Co
* Tiffany reports second quarter results: full year earnings outlook is maintained
* Q2 earnings per share $0.84
* Q2 sales $932 million versus I/B/E/S view $934.7 million
* Q2 same store sales fell 8 percent
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly worldwide net sales were below prior year due to declines in sales to both local customers and foreign tourists in most regions
* Net inventories at July 31, 2016 were 1% lower than at July 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* New Residential announces pricing of public offering of common stock
* Emerson issues update regarding sale of Leroy-Somer and control techniques to Nidec Corp
TOKYO, Jan 31 Asian shares were on the defensive on Tuesday as stringent curbs on travel to the U.S. ordered by President Donald Trump brought home to investors that he is serious about putting his radical campaign pledges into action.