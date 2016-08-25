Aug 25 Tiffany & Co

* Tiffany reports second quarter results: full year earnings outlook is maintained

* Q2 earnings per share $0.84

* Q2 sales $932 million versus I/B/E/S view $934.7 million

* Q2 same store sales fell 8 percent

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly worldwide net sales were below prior year due to declines in sales to both local customers and foreign tourists in most regions

* Net inventories at July 31, 2016 were 1% lower than at July 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: