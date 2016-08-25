Aug 25 Burlington Stores Inc :

* Burlington stores, inc. Announces second quarter and first half fiscal 2016 results, exceeding prior guidance; raises fiscal year 2016 outlook

* Q2 earnings per share $0.28

* Q2 same store sales rose 5.4 percent

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 sales up 7.8 to 8.3 percent

* Sees q3 2016 sales up 7.1 to 8.1 percent

* Sees FY 2016 net sales to increase in range of 7.8% to 8.3%

* Sees 2016 comparable store sales to increase between 3.6% to 4.1%

* Sees q3 comparable store sales to increase in range of 2.5% to 3.5

* Sees FY adjusted eps in range of $2.92 to $2.96

* Sees q3 adjusted net income per share in range of $0.30 to $0.32

* Sees q3 net sales to increase in range of 7.1% to 8.1%

* Fy earnings per share view $2.88, revenue view $5.48 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.33, revenue view $1.32 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly total revenue $1.26 billion versus $1.15 billion last year

* Qtrly total revenue $1.26 billion versus $1.15 billion last year

* Q2 revenue view $1.24 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S