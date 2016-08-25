BRIEF-New Residential announces pricing of common stock offering
* New Residential announces pricing of public offering of common stock
Aug 25 Burlington Stores Inc :
* Burlington stores, inc. Announces second quarter and first half fiscal 2016 results, exceeding prior guidance; raises fiscal year 2016 outlook
* Q2 earnings per share $0.28
* Q2 same store sales rose 5.4 percent
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 sales up 7.8 to 8.3 percent
* Sees q3 2016 sales up 7.1 to 8.1 percent
* Sees FY 2016 net sales to increase in range of 7.8% to 8.3%
* Sees 2016 comparable store sales to increase between 3.6% to 4.1%
* Sees q3 comparable store sales to increase in range of 2.5% to 3.5
* Sees FY adjusted eps in range of $2.92 to $2.96
* Sees q3 adjusted net income per share in range of $0.30 to $0.32
* Sees q3 net sales to increase in range of 7.1% to 8.1%
* Fy earnings per share view $2.88, revenue view $5.48 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.33, revenue view $1.32 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly total revenue $1.26 billion versus $1.15 billion last year
* Q2 revenue view $1.24 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
