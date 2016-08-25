BRIEF-New Residential announces pricing of common stock offering
* New Residential announces pricing of public offering of common stock
Aug 25 Titan Machinery Inc
* Titan Machinery Inc announces results for fiscal second quarter ended July 31, 2016
* Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.12 excluding items
* Q2 loss per share $0.12
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue $278.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $291.5 million
* Says expect to achieve $100 million inventory reduction goal for fiscal 2017
* Says expect to generate positive adjusted operating cash flow for fiscal 2017
* Says adjusted diluted EPS loss in second half of fiscal 2017 is expected to be less than loss in first half of year
* Sees FY 2017 agriculture same store sales down 17 pct to 22 pct
* Sees FY 2017 construction same store sales flat
* Sees FY 2017 international same store sales down 7 pct to 12 pct
* Says inventories at quarter end was $682 million versus $689.5 million in previous quarter
* FY 2017 earnings per share view $-0.16, revenue view $1.22 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Emerson issues update regarding sale of Leroy-Somer and control techniques to Nidec Corp
