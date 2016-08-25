Aug 25 Titan Machinery Inc

* Titan Machinery Inc announces results for fiscal second quarter ended July 31, 2016

* Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.12 excluding items

* Q2 loss per share $0.12

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue $278.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $291.5 million

* Says expect to achieve $100 million inventory reduction goal for fiscal 2017

* Says expect to generate positive adjusted operating cash flow for fiscal 2017

* Says adjusted diluted EPS loss in second half of fiscal 2017 is expected to be less than loss in first half of year

* Sees FY 2017 agriculture same store sales down 17 pct to 22 pct

* Sees FY 2017 construction same store sales flat

* Sees FY 2017 international same store sales down 7 pct to 12 pct

* Says inventories at quarter end was $682 million versus $689.5 million in previous quarter

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $-0.16, revenue view $1.22 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S