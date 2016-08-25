BRIEF-New Residential announces pricing of common stock offering
* New Residential announces pricing of public offering of common stock
Aug 25 Jinkosolar Holding Co Ltd :
* Jinkosolar announces second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 revenue rose 86.1 percent to rmb 5.96 billion
* Q2 earnings per share rmb 2.12
* Qtrly total solar module shipments were 1,716 megawatts
* For q3 of 2016, company estimates total solar module shipments to be in range of 1.5 gw to 1.7gw
* Qtrly non-gaap basic and diluted earnings per ads were rmb13.44 (us$2.04) and rmb12.72 (us$1.92)
* For full year 2016, company estimates total solar module shipments to be in range of 6 gw and 6.5 gw
* Update guidance for year-end manufacturing capacity to 4.5gw, 3.7gw, and 6.5gw for wafers, cells and modules, respectively
* Full year newly-added solar power project development scale is expected to be in range of 600 MW to 800 MW Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Emerson issues update regarding sale of Leroy-Somer and control techniques to Nidec Corp
