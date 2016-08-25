BRIEF-New Residential announces pricing of common stock offering
* New Residential announces pricing of public offering of common stock
Aug 25 Dollar General Corp
* Dollar general reports second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 earnings per share $1.08
* Q2 same store sales rose 0.7 percent
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 sales $5.39 billion versus i/b/e/s view $5.5 billion
* Confirms 2016 full year diluted eps guidance of 10% to 15% growth
* Board of directors approves incremental $1.0 billion share repurchase authorization
* Capital expenditures for fiscal 2016 are now expected to be in range of $580 million to $630 million
* As of july 29, 2016, total merchandise inventories, at cost, were $3.27 billion compared to $3.03 billion as of july 31, 2015
* Fy earnings per share view $4.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Emerson issues update regarding sale of Leroy-Somer and control techniques to Nidec Corp
