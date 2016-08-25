BRIEF-New Residential announces pricing of common stock offering
* New Residential announces pricing of public offering of common stock
Aug 25 Patterson Companies Reports Fiscal 2017 First
* Quarter operating results
* Reaffirms FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share view $2.60 to $2.70 from continuing operations
* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.51 from continuing operations
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.40 from continuing operations
* Q1 sales $1.3 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.34 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says assumes stable north american and international markets for 2017 guidance
* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* New Residential announces pricing of public offering of common stock
* Emerson issues update regarding sale of Leroy-Somer and control techniques to Nidec Corp
TOKYO, Jan 31 Asian shares were on the defensive on Tuesday as stringent curbs on travel to the U.S. ordered by President Donald Trump brought home to investors that he is serious about putting his radical campaign pledges into action.