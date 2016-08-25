BRIEF-New Residential announces pricing of common stock offering
* New Residential announces pricing of public offering of common stock
Aug 25 Bengal Energy Ltd
* Bengal Energy announces credit facility renewal and extension
* Revised facility has been extended to December 31, 2018 and provides a borrowing base of US$15 million of which US$12.5 million is currently drawn.
* Bengal will initiate a program to hedge approximately 134,000 barrels of crude oil from July 2017 to December 2018.
* Revised borrowing base provides about CDN$6.5 million of working capital to finance ongoing 2016 drilling campaign Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Emerson issues update regarding sale of Leroy-Somer and control techniques to Nidec Corp
TOKYO, Jan 31 Asian shares were on the defensive on Tuesday as stringent curbs on travel to the U.S. ordered by President Donald Trump brought home to investors that he is serious about putting his radical campaign pledges into action.