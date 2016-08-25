Aug 25 Bengal Energy Ltd

* Bengal Energy announces credit facility renewal and extension

* Revised facility has been extended to December 31, 2018 and provides a borrowing base of US$15 million of which US$12.5 million is currently drawn.

* Bengal will initiate a program to hedge approximately 134,000 barrels of crude oil from July 2017 to December 2018.

* Revised borrowing base provides about CDN$6.5 million of working capital to finance ongoing 2016 drilling campaign