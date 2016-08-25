Aug 25 AEP Industries Inc
* Berry Plastics Group, Inc. Announces agreement to acquire
AEP Industries Inc.
* Aggregate consideration will be $765 million
* AEP Industries Inc says deal to be accretive to adjusted
net income and adjusted free cash flow, while deleveraging
Berry's balance sheet
* Each AEP shareholder will elect to receive either $110 in
cash or 2.5011 shares of berry common stock per aep share
* Berry expects to realize cost synergies of $50 million or
more annually
* Berry intends to fund cash component of acquisition with
existing cash and a new term loan, and has committed financing
in place.
* On a pro forma basis, berry's four quarters ended June
2016 adjusted free cash flow would increase by approximately $85
million to $560 million
* AEP industries inc says upon closing, aep shareholders
will own approximately 5 percent of berry on a fully diluted
basis
* Deal to be accretive to Berry's adjusted net income and
adjusted free cash flow by more than 10 percent, after expected
synergies
